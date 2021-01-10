Fire damages police quarter

TURA, Jan 9: A police quarter in Phulbari town of West Garo Hills was damaged after a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Following the receipt of information, firefighters rushed to the scene at approximately 12:30 pm.

The fire is said to have been triggered by a short circuit in one of the quarters at Phulbari police station complex, which later mushroomed, damaging one of the apartments belonging to a police constable.

According to information, the fire reportedly started between the kitchen and the bathroom and extensively damaged the inner portion of the house.