Gayle, Bravo, Steyn among international stars for PSL draft

Lahore, Jan 9 : West Indies stars Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn are among the top foreign players up for grabs in the 2021 Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) player draft which will take place in Lahore on Sunday.

The season is set to be played entirely in Pakistan and if Gayle is picked, this will be the first time since 2006 that the former West Indies captain will play competitive cricket in the country.

Apart from Steyn, South African duo David Miller and Morne Morkel have also entered the draft. England stars like Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton and Liam Plunkett also feature in the draft along with Australia’s James Faulkner and Chris Lynn.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who are also ranked first and second on the ICC T20 rankings for bowlers, will also be in the draft along with all rounder Mohammad Nabi. (IANS)