Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli share their joy on becoming parents to a baby girl.

Taking to twitter, Kohli wrote “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,”.

The couple popularly known as “Virushka” had earlier shared heartwarming stories on their expectant child in the midst of the pandemic.