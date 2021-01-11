Let Games 2022 happen: Sawkmie

SHILLONG, Jan 10: PT Sawkmie, the Chief Whip of the opposition Congress has requested Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju not to reschedule the National Games 2022 as the year marks the golden jubilee of Meghalaya’s statehood.

The pandemic-induced delay of the 36th National Games 2020 that was to have been hosted by Goa has shrouded the 37th edition allotted to Meghalaya in uncertainty.

“From his (Rijiju’s) speech, we can understand that he did not give a clear message whether or not Meghalaya will host the National Games 2022. I request him to give special consideration for our state,” Sawkmie said.

Admitting that the pandemic has caused a lot of problems, Sawkmie said: “The state will celebrate its golden jubilee and if the National Games are held along with the golden jubilee it will be a proud moment for our state.”

He hoped that the central government would hold the games according to schedule if “everything goes well”.

Sawkmie also hoped the people of Meghalaya would be vaccinated for COVID-19 soon.

“By the time we hold the National Games, I am sure things would have improved considerably and COVID-19 would not be much of a problem,” he said, adding the games could work wonders for Meghalaya’s image.

The Congress leader said he was ready to write to Rijiju and his ministry for making the games happen on schedule.