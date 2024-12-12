Thursday, December 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

RDA breaks up for polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: While the bugle for district council polls has hardly been sounded, political realignment in Khasi Hills has begun to manifest. The regional alliance of UDP and HSPDP, called the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) is going to be the first casualty.
The RDA constituents announced on Wednesday their decision to contest the upcoming elections to the KHADC and JHADC independently.
Speaking to reporters after a crucial meeting of the alliance, RDA chairman and UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said that the two parties would not contest the district council elections, scheduled for early next year, under the RDA banner.
“Both parties will field candidates separately in all constituencies as there is no pre-poll alliance or understanding between them,” Lyngdoh stated.
He explained that the decision was made after careful deliberation, considering the sentiments of party workers at the constituency level.
Lyngdoh emphasised that the decision did not indicate any discord between the UDP and HSPDP.
“There are no differences or conflicts between the two parties. This was a unanimous decision made by the leadership of both parties,” he said, adding that the RDA as an alliance will continue to exist.
He further noted that the alliance spirit would remain intact, and the decision to contest separately applied only to the upcoming district council elections.
“The two parties will continue to jointly address important and critical issues affecting the state,” Lyngdoh affirmed.
HSPDP president and RDA secretary KP Pangniang echoed Lyngdoh’s sentiments, stating that the two parties had contested three elections together since the formation of the RDA in 2017. “We have decided to contest separately in the upcoming district council polls in the best interest of both parties,” he said.
Pangniang reiterated the alliance’s commitment to raising key issues, including resolving the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute with Assam and advocating for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said that the UDP would announce its first list of candidates for both the KHADC and JHADC during its general council meeting on Friday.
Similarly, Pangniang revealed that the HSPDP would release its first list of candidates before Christmas.

Previous article
Lack of interest in TMC camp; party likely to skip ADC polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Lack of interest in TMC camp; party likely to skip ADC polls

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears unlikely to contest the upcoming Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Sanbor flags concern over beef ban impact on state’s cattle trade

In a letter to Assam CM, he said Meghalaya relies heavily on road connectivity through Assam for...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam sees border hotel biz in Assam’s beef restriction

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has advised...
MEGHALAYA

BJP vows direct funding for local bodies in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: The BJP’s state unit on Wednesday said it will push for direct funding...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lack of interest in TMC camp; party likely to skip ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Opposition Trinamool Congress...

Sanbor flags concern over beef ban impact on state’s cattle trade

MEGHALAYA 0
In a letter to Assam CM, he said...

Rakkam sees border hotel biz in Assam’s beef restriction

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: National People’s Party (NPP)...
Load more

Popular news

Lack of interest in TMC camp; party likely to skip ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Opposition Trinamool Congress...

Sanbor flags concern over beef ban impact on state’s cattle trade

MEGHALAYA 0
In a letter to Assam CM, he said...

Rakkam sees border hotel biz in Assam’s beef restriction

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 11: National People’s Party (NPP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge