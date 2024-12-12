Lack of interest in TMC camp; party likely to skip ADC polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears unlikely to contest the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, citing a lack of interest from the party’s high command and an absence of potential candidates.

A party source stated, “It seems unlikely that we will field any candidates from Khasi and Jaintia Hills as of now. We have yet to meet as a committee, and there isn’t much time left to decide.”

When asked if the TMC high command had shown interest in contesting the ADC polls, the source confirmed that there has been no communication on the matter.

Previously, the party had announced that it remained undecided on whether to participate in the elections for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

State TMC president and Nongthymmai legislator, Charles Pyngrope had said, “We have not yet decided, and neither has the high command.” He added that he would consult the party’s general secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Manas Bhuyan, for guidance. “We will move forward based on his advice,” Pyngrope stated.

The party’s executive committee was scheduled to deliberate on the matter after the Gambegre by-polls, but even that meeting has not materialized.

Meanwhile, the TMC has been facing a significant exodus of grassroots workers and leaders to other political parties. The State Congress recently claimed that as many as 1,500 workers from the Nongthymmai constituency, represented by the TMC chief, have decided to join its ranks.

Pyngrope also acknowledged growing pressure from party workers to align with the State Congress, further complicating the TMC’s position in Meghalaya ahead of the ADC elections.