SC insists on staying farm laws, Centre says don’t rush

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde on Monday toughened its stand on the farm laws and said the court has made up its mind to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, which have led to the protest by thousands of farmers at various Delhi borders.

“We do not believe the Centre is handling the situation correctly. We do not believe your negotiations are effective. We are attempting to make the atmosphere conducive by keeping the implementation of the laws in abeyance,” the Chief Justice told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre.

The Attorney General (AG) insisted that the top court should not pass any order in a hurry.

The CJI replied: “You should not lecture us on patience.”

Four senior lawyers — Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, H.S. Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves — represented eight farmer unions before the top court.

The Chief Justice told these lawyers to ask the protesting old men, women and children to go back home.

After learning that they are not inclined to go back, the Chief Justice told the lawyers of the farmers, “I am taking a risk and making a personal request. Please convey this message.” The top court has indicated that it may give a part of the order on Monday, as it insisted that the Centre must stay the implementation of these farm laws.

For the purpose of constituting a committee to examine the farm laws, the Chief Justice sought the name of former Chief Justices, who could probably be on the committee which would determine what provisions are good for farmers and what is going to hurt the interest of the farmers. Dave suggested the name of Justice R.M. Lodha. The Chief Justice said he had spoken with Justice P.S. Sathasivam, but he declined as he is not good in Hindi.

