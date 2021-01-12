Assam extends ban on gutka, pan masala

GUWAHATI: Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam has extended by one year the prohibition order against the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of gutka, pan masala or any chewing materials etc., containing tobacco and/or nicotine as ingredients.

The prohibition has been effected under Regulation 2.3.4. of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011 read with Section 26 of the Food Safety and Standards Acts, 2006, for a period of one year more.

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Assam issued a Notification Vide No.FSC.12/2013/979 dated Guwahati the 22nd November, 2019 and imposed prohibition on the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of Gutka, Pan Masala or any chewing materials etc. containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

In the present Covid-19 epidemic situation, use of tobacco products is seriously advised against by WHO, ICMR, and the Govt. of India.