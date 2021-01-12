Covid Vaccination Task force prepares ground

TURA: In following the guidelines of the Government of India and as part of the Preparatory phase, the District Task force of West Garo Hills has held a review meeting here at the DRDA Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura on Tuesday to get a briefing about the upcoming introduction of the first ever Covid-19 Vaccination drive which is being prepared to get rolled out from January 16 across the country, including the Garo Hills.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh highlighted about the importance of Covid Vaccination drive and informed that the vaccine will be given to the health care and frontline workers in the first and second phase respectively and on priority basis to those above 50 years of age and under 50 years with co-morbidities in the third and fourth phase of vaccination at the identified session sites.

Meanwhile, the DMCHO, Tura Dr. Ivonne M Sangma presented an overview of the covid vaccine and other preparatory measures and guidelines needed to be followed as provided by the Government of India. Further, she also mentioned that the progress of registration of beneficiaries should be monitored and ensures timely completion of trainings including setting up of vaccination sites with three separate rooms for waiting, vaccination and observation room. Moreover, she also informed about the requirements of vaccination room adding that AD syringes will be in use and said that hand sanitizers, mask and social distancing need to be followed during the time of vaccination and observation after vaccination is mandatory, she informed.