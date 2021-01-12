SC puts 3 farm laws on hold ; forms committee for talks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today put on hold three controversial laws at the core of the massive farmers’ protests near Delhi. The top court also said a committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the crisis.

“We are staying three farm laws until further orders,” Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

The government had, in eight rounds of talks with farmers’ unions over the past month, ruled out withdrawing the laws but had insisted it is open to amendments.

The Supreme Court today said it was trying to solve the problem in the best way and had the power to suspend the laws for the moment.

“These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation,” the Chief Justice said.

“We want to solve the problem and that’s why we are making the committee. Give the names to us, we will decide,” he added.

The top court also issued notice to farmers’ unions on a Delhi Police plea to stop a tractor rally during the January 26 Republic Day parade.

The judges rebuffed the lawyer for protesting farmers, ML Sharma, as he said farmers would not participate in the committee as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to talk to them.

“We cannot ask the PM anything, he is not a party before us,” said the Chief Justice.