NEHU professor frontrunner for VC post

SHILLONG, Jan 12: The name of Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh of the Department of Education, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the post of Vice Chancellor of the central varsity.

According to an official document available with The Shillong Times, five names have been empanelled for the NEHU top post. Besides Prof. Sungoh, the other shortlisted candidates are Prof. Santishree Pandit (Pune University), Dr. Partibha Shankar Shukla (GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Uttarakhand), Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar (Punjab University) and Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das (Pro VC, IGNOU Utkal University).

Sources in the knowhow of things at NEHU said on Tuesday that Prof. Sungoh fits the bill insofar as academic achievements and administrative experiences are considered and is fully qualified for the post of Vice Chancellor of NEHU.

The source also informed that Prof. Sungoh is the natural choice of the NEHU fraternity and understands the needs of the varsity quite well.

Meanwhile, Health Minister AL Hek – who is spearheading the move for appointment of a local woman as the Vice Chancellor of NEHU – informed today that they had paid a visit to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Human Resources Development (now Ministry of Education) last year and made requests for appointment of a local woman, who qualifies in all the criteria, as the Vice Chancellor.

The Health Minister also informed that he had raised the matter with several central leaders.

Revealing that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also discussed the appointment with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NEHU, Hek said, “I am sure something good will emerge out of this”.