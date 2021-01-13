No oust-Celestine demand: AICC

SHILLONG, Jan 12: Amidst speculations that state Congress chief Celestine Lyngdoh could be replaced, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath on Tuesday said he had not received any demand from anybody for Lyngdoh’s removal.

“I have not received any demand (for Lyngdoh’s removal). I have not received anything in writing,” Chatrath told journalists.

The statement comes a day after Opposition leader and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, had said Lyngdoh requested the AICC to relieve himself of the post.

Sangma had also asserted that there is no problem in the party over the post of president and everybody is united.

According to Chatrath, Lyngdoh might have thought about relinquishing his post but he had not discussed anything with the former.

The Congress leader said no party legislator had held a discussion with him on the issue of electing a new party president.

“Nobody is targeting anybody,” Chatrath said.

He said some more MLAs, including Charles Pyngrope, will meet him on Wednesday.

“We will discuss with them if there is really anything,” he said.

Chatrath insisted that all party workers should work together with Lyngdoh.

Pyngrope and another party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh have already expressed the desire to don the president’s mantle.