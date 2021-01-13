Meghalaya bans import of poultry, eggs

SHILLONG, Jan 12: The Meghalaya government has imposed a ban on the import of poultry, eggs and unprocessed poultry meat into the state through the western border of Assam in view of the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in some states and Union Territories of the country.

A notification issued by the principal secretary of the state animal husbandry and veterinary department, GHP Raju here on Tuesday said the ban has been imposed with immediate effect to prevent the spread of avian influenza to the state.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a high-level meeting with the deputy chief minister and other line departments to review preparedness to tackle the flu.

Confirming that the state and the region so far has not reported any case of bird flu, Raju said the state could still import poultry, eggs and unprocessed poultry meat from Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland but could not import the same items from states outside the Northeast.

Meghalaya usually imports poultry items from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.

It may be mentioned that roughly 1.5 million eggs enter Meghalaya every day during the peak season while as many as 1.5 lakh live birds are imported every day during the peak period.

In addition, the state forest department has also been asked to ascertain if the migratory birds, including Amur Falcons, which generally retreat from the state by November-December, have left the state or not.

Hundreds of birds were reported dead in different parts of the country as the flu spread across 10 states and Union Territories, prompting several control measures and a government assurance that there are no scientific reports of the virus’ transmission to humans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure constant vigil near places such as water bodies, zoos and poultry farms.