Racist remarks a common trend in Australia, SA

NEW DELHI, Jan 12: Incidents of racist taunts being hurled at cricketers happen a lot in countries like Australia and South Africa and it must stop, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday.

The Sydney Test, apart from being an enthralling draw, drew attention for Indian players facing racists remarks.

The jibes were directed at pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on the third and fourth days of the match and six fans were thrown out of the stadium after the Indian team complained to the umpires.

“Very unfortunate and that is something which is absolutely not acceptable in any sport. Not only cricket, but in any sport and that’s where I think there need to be stricter laws,” Gambir said.

“When it happens to a certain player, it is only that individual who feels about it. You do get abused, in places like South Africa, Australia, when you are playing in a Boxing Day Test match and those kind of stuff as well… you got to accept that, but it depends what kind of an abuse that is and what all has been said to you, that is something which is not acceptable”

“It does happen a lot, especially in places like Australia and South Africa. So, these things need to be stopped,” Gambhir said. (PTI)