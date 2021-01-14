After 25 years, Srinagar records minus 8.4 degrees at night

Srinagar : Srinagar city recorded its coldest night on Thursday as the minimum temperature plummeted to minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, a record broken after 25 years.

Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at minus 8.3 degrees way back in 1995.

“Today’s temperature of minus 8.4 degrees broke that record. This night was the coldest in Srinagar in 25 years. In the coming days we do not expect the minimum temperatures to fall further”, a Meteorological Department official said.

The 40-day harsh winter period, known locally the ‘Chillai Kalan’, will end on January 31.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 11.1 degrees and Gulmarg minus 7.0 degrees on Thursday.

Leh town in Ladakh recorded low of minus 16.8 degrees, Kargil minus 19.6 degrees, and Drass 28.3 degrees at night.

Jammu city witnessed a minimum of 5.9 degrees, Katra 4.8 degrees, Batote 6.1 degrees, Bannihal 6.2 degrees, and Bhaderwah 0.3 degrees. (IANS)