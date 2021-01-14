Telangana’s daily Covid count drops below 300

Hyderabad : The daily count of Covid-19 cases in Telangana dropped below 300, health officials said on Thursday.

A total of 276 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 2,90,916, officials said.

One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,572.

According to director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The state also saw 238 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,84,849.

The recovery rate stands at 97.91 per cent against the national average of 96.5 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state was 4,495 including 2,487 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Greater Hyderabad saw 53 new cases during the last 24 hours. Rangareddy district recorded the second highest number at 23 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (18), Karimnagar (16) and Warangal Urban (15).

A total of 28,894 Covid tests were conducted across the state during the last 24 hours. While the government-run laboratories conducted 25,213 tests, the remaining 3,618 samples were tested in private labs.

There are 19 government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen Test centres in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,98,268.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Bed status in 62 government-run hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state shows that out of total 8,577 beds, 7,874 remained vacant.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, 1,305 beds were occupied. Out of 7,762 beds, 6,457 were vacant. (IANS)