YouTube suspends Trump’s channel

Hong Kong, Jan 13: YouTube has suspended US President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns over “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities.

The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Under the suspension, Trump’s channel is temporarily prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for at least seven days, although the channel remains live, YouTube said. Comments would be indefinitely disabled on the channel, YouTube said.

Under YouTube’s policies, a second strike would result in a two-week suspension, while a third strike would get the account banned permanently. (AP)