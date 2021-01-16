India suffer setback: Saini goes off field with groin pain

BRISBANE, Jan 15: The injury-plagued Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field during the fourth and final Test against Australia here due to groin pain.

The 28-year-old Saini had bowled five balls of his eighth, and the innings 36th, over during the second session when he had to walk off the field because of the pain.

“Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team,” read a short statement from the BCCI giving an update on the one-Test-old bowler’s condition. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed Saini’s over. (PTI)