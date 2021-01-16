Lyon joins ‘Club-100’

SPORTS
By Agencies

Brisbane, Jan 15: Nathan Lyon became just the third non-Asian spinner and the 13th Australian to play 100 Tests.
Lyon, now 33 years old, was presented his baggy green in Galle nine years ago and proceeded to take 5-34 in one innings against Sri Lanka on debut.
He is just 4 wickets away to complete 400 wickets in longer format.
On Friday he walked through a guard of honour at The Gabba as his teammates and coaches celebrated his reaching triple digits of matches played. (Agencies)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.