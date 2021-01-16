Lyon joins ‘Club-100’

Brisbane, Jan 15: Nathan Lyon became just the third non-Asian spinner and the 13th Australian to play 100 Tests.

Lyon, now 33 years old, was presented his baggy green in Galle nine years ago and proceeded to take 5-34 in one innings against Sri Lanka on debut.

He is just 4 wickets away to complete 400 wickets in longer format.

On Friday he walked through a guard of honour at The Gabba as his teammates and coaches celebrated his reaching triple digits of matches played.