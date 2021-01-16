Siraj abused again, called ‘bloody grub’

BRISBANE, Jan 15: DIndia fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was targeted for abuse by a section of the crowd on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia, a newspaper here reported.

Brisbane fans were heard yelling at Siraj in footage which has circulated on social media today, with the bowler labelled a ‘bloody grub.’

The reported incident happened a few days after Siraj was racially abused by spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the third and fourth day of the drawn third Test. That had led to an expulsion of six people from the stands and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia to the visiting team.

On Friday, a report in the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ quoted a spectator as saying that a section of the crowd at the Gabba targetted Siraj.

“The guys behind me have been calling – shouting – both Washington and Siraj grubs,” a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz). But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it’s not a coincidence that it’s Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff.” (Agencies)