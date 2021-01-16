NEIGRIHMS Director amongst first few to take COVID vaccine

SHILLONG: NEIGRIHMS Director P Bhattacharya and Medical Superintendent Subomoi Chakraborty along with nurses and sanitation workers were the first few to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I don’t feel anything different and I am happy to take it as I have been waiting for a long time to get the vaccine,” said Sharleistin Susngi who was the first one to take the vaccination shot.

He said that for so long they have been the shield for the society and people had earlier stigmatised them leaving them to look for alternative options to spend their nights in the hospitals and whatever arrangement done by the administration.

” Now with the vaccination I am sure the burden will be lessened as COVID warriors and will enable us to serve better,” he observed.

Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS, Director P Bhattacharya who was the third one from the institute to get the vaccination shot said that he along with the medical superintendent of the institute took the vaccination to send a message to the society that the vaccine is safe and is for protection.

He said that they are doctors and are in the know how of medical things and if they are happily and voluntarily taking the shots it only means that it is safe.

He further urged people not to give in to social media negative remarks on vaccines.

He reasoned that reaction to any medicine is always there and it is not new and a lot of research has been put in for this vaccine which the people should trust.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent of the Institute, Suvamoy Chakraborty said that he has taken the vaccine and is feeling absolutely fine.

” We are exposed to COVID since last one year and had a difficult time and we are taking the vaccine as we want to protect ourselves,” said the Medical Superintendent.

He asserted that there are people taking about the other affects of vaccine but the chose to ignore it as the Government wants to protect its citizens and it is his duty to take the shot.

All in all 100 health workers were given the first shots of vaccine in the institute on Saturday.

IANS