‘Net bowler’ to Test Cap No. 300

BRISBANE, Jan 15: For someone, who was supposed to be a net bowler, India’s Test Cap No 300, did well enough on the first day despite not exactly being a natural. Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

“Welcome to Test cricket … Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,” the ICC tweeted. (PTI)