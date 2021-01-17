NEHU submits report to govt

SHILLONG, Jan 16: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), which was assigned to study alleged leakage from concrete uranium effluent tanks at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills, has submitted its report to the state government.

Chief Secretary, MS Rao on Saturday said the government is examining the report.

Last year, the Conrad Sangma government had asked NEHU and IIT, Guwahati to carry out separate studies at the site. Later, some individuals had claimed about high radiation level in the area, which is harmful for human habitation.

Earlier, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council had followed some pressure groups in demanding the constitution of an independent body to probe the matter. The pressure groups had said they had no trust in the agencies engaged by the government.

In September, the locals reported an “explosion” in a concrete tank with toxic effluents.

This made the pressure groups, NGOs, environmentalists, political parties and even the state government to swing into action.

Subsequently, NEHU and IIT were asked to conduct the studies.