MDA to list issues for Union Home minister

SHILLONG, Jan 17: The ruling MDA coalition members are all set to meet for discussing the issues to be raised with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 23.

The meeting could be in the form of a MDA Coordination Committee or cabinet ahead of Shah’s visit, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Sunday.

Shah is likely to chair the plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong on January 23. He is the chairman of the NEC.

“If the Union Home Minister visits the state, we will meet him and discuss the issues. But if there is a change in his programme, we will go to Delhi for the same,” Tynsong said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had earlier said that he will discuss the ILP issue with Shah during his visit to the state.

Tynsong dodged the question on whether all 60 MLAs of the state would demand ILP together, as sought by the pressure groups. “The Chief Minister would be the best person to answer that,” he said.