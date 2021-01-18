Opp MLA questions govt’s approach

SHILLONG, Jan 17: Opposition Congress has once again countered the MDA government on the measures taken against illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, pointing out that claiming to be vigilant is different from being vigilant on the ground.

“It is one thing to appear as a vigilant government but another thing to implement that vigilance on the ground. That is what the public wants to see now,” said Opposition Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh said this in retaliation to the deputy chief minister’s statement that all district authorities and line departments have been directed to take pro-active measures in checking illegal coal mining and transportation

The Leader of the Opposition had earlier written a letter to the state government asking enforcement of various sub-sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957 to thwart illegality and punish perpetrators of the crime.

She said the notification issued by the government should have enough teeth to ensure that that the directive was actually implemented on the ground.

“Now there are several forces or hands of the government… you have the administration, police, CID. So surely, there should be a check and balance if the government is sincerely interested,” Lyngdoh said.

The Congress legislator said that the allegation of a big coal scam happening before us was based on some observations which have been made clear by the Leader of the Opposition.

“When he has investigated thoroughly and written to the highest authority of bureaucracy of this government it should be in the fitness of things that it should be implemented not just in form of a notification but also in spirit,” she observed.

Stating that there should be concern in all line departments, Lyngdoh said, “But as we see today notification after notification have come and issued but trucks continue to ply and the public continue to be in dilemma”.

“Where have so many trucks come from? Why are there so many trucks here? Where is the coal source? It is but natural for them to remember that people are observing,” she said.

“If we have observed incorrectly then you have to clarify as per the allegations made against you,” she added.