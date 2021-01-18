Meghalaya Governor donates Rs 1.10 Lakh for Ram Mandir construction

SHILLONG: Shillong-based members of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met the Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik on Monday and apprised him of the developments of the Ram Mandir temple construction in Ayodhya which the Trust is entrusted with .

Governor of Meghalaya issued a cheque of Rs. 1,10,000 (Rupees one lac and ten thousand only) for the same and wished all the best to the contingent. He wished all the best for the work of the Trust and also sought feedback on the other activities of the organization and its affiliates.

The contingent consisted of Anand Thapa, Secretary; Sushanta Das , Joint Secretary Pawan Treasurer and Roshni Subba , Joint Treasurer .