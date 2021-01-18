Meghalaya Governor donates Rs 1.10 Lakh for Ram Mandir construction

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik (middle) with Shillong-based members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. ST Photo by Afaque Hussain

SHILLONG: Shillong-based members of  Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met the Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik on Monday and apprised him of the developments of the Ram Mandir temple construction in Ayodhya which the Trust is entrusted with .

Governor of Meghalaya issued a cheque of Rs. 1,10,000 (Rupees one lac and ten thousand only) for the same and wished all the best to the contingent. He wished all the best for the work of the Trust and also sought feedback on the other activities of the organization and its affiliates.

The contingent consisted of Anand Thapa, Secretary; Sushanta Das , Joint Secretary   Pawan Treasurer and Roshni Subba , Joint Treasurer .

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.