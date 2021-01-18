NEWS BRIEFS

Four more vaccines on trial

New Delhi, Jan 17: Apart from Covishield, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is working on four more vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to Suresh Jadhav, executive director at one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. Jadhav informed that the firm has been working on five vaccines, including the Covishield which got approval for emergency use roll-out for mass immunization drive began on Saturday. “For one (vaccine) we have received emergency approval, three others are in different stages of clinical studies while one is in the pre-clinical stage of the trial,” he said. (IANS)

447 people showside-effects

New Delhi, Jan 17: A total of 447 Adverse Events Following Immunisation have been reported in the last two days of the massive inoculation drive against Covid-19 that is now underway in the country. Of them, three cases were serious in nature and required hospitalisation, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. “One has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours. One has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi. One is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is fine,” the Ministry said.

nSee P-7