Assam Cong announces ‘grand alliance’ with AIUDF, 4 other parties

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has finally announced that it would contest the state Assembly elections in alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), three Left parties – CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and a regional party, Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Ending all speculations on the “Mahajoot” (grand alliance) before media persons in a city hotel here on Tuesday evening, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said the move to form the alliance before the crucial polls was aimed at “ousting” the ruling BJP from power.

“We (Congress) have had a series of discussions with the five parties and have now come to a conclusion that we will fight the elections together to oust BJP from power,” Bora said.

The announcement by the APCC chief was made in the presence of AICC observer and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Waghel, AICC Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh and AICC leader Mukul Wasnik.

The grand old party also invited newly-floated regional parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, emerging out of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement, to join the grand alliance.

“At the same time, we will keep our doors open for other regional parties or any anti-BJP party in the state to join our alliance,” Bora said.

Representatives of the other five parties were also present at the media conference to confirm the alliance.

Speculations have been rife over the past several months about the Congress and AIUDF coming together to take on the ruling party in the ensuing polls.

However, the Assam Congress apparently stayed away from a formal announcement on the alliance till Tuesday.

AICC Assam in charge, Jitendra Singh, replying to a query on why the Congress had delayed the announcement, said that the party had conducted surveys across the state to garner public opinion and found that the people of Assam want like-minded parties to unite ahead of the elections.

Elections to 126 Assembly constituencies in the state are scheduled in April-May this year.