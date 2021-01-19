DC’s intervention sought on alleged bifurcation of VECs

TURA : A complaint has been filed against the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Demdema Block in West Garo Hills alleging the illegal creation of several VECs at Moulakandi Village.

The complaint was filed by Mozidur Rahman, a resident of the same village to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh where he alleged that the formation of multiple VECs in one village goes against the guideline of the MGNREGS and makes way for corruption to take place.

According to Rahman, earlier Moulakandi village had four VECs- Moulakandi-I, Moulakandi-II, Moulakandi-III and Moulakandi-IV and the same has been further divided into altogether 9 VECs in which there are just around 1100 job card holders.

Rahman urged the Deputy Commissioner to immediately cancel the recently approved VECs and to investigate the matter as well as to direct the official to follow the Guidelines of the MGNREGS on VEC formation before approving their formation at the village.