BJP, Cong on same page

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Ideologically opposite arch rivals Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party seem to agree on the allegations of corruption in the state.

A day after Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said her party would not hesitate to join the BJP in the anti-graft fight if the allegations are substantiated, the state unit of the saffron party welcomed the Congress offer to lend voices on issues against the National People’s Party-led MDA government.

“We appreciate that the opposition is ready to speak out and join the chorus against the rampant corruption and illegalities. The Congress should play a more proactive role in checking the wrongdoings of the MDA government for the sake of the people of the state,” state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said.

He also said the opposition should target the government for not acting against illegal coal mining and transportation.

“I am of the view that the Congress is not doing enough to expose the illegalities of the NPP-led MDA government. It is high time the Congress raised its voice against the failure of the state government to ensure that the people get clean and corruption-free governance,” Mawrie added.

Lyngdoh had earlier said the Congress would have no qualms about joining the BJP in the crusade against corruption.

She was reacting to the decision of the state BJP leaders to submit the RTI findings (on corruption charges) to the Union Minister of State for Home, GK Reddy.