Second phase of COVID vaccination from today

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The next round of the COVID-19 vaccination in Meghalaya would be carried out in all the districts from Tuesday.

A total of 530 health workers in the state have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines since Saturday with no report of any Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) from any part of the state so far, a Health official said today.

The vaccination drive in the state started on January 16 along with the entire country and the health workers were administered the first dose of Covishield. The second dose would be administered to the health workers after 28 days.

The Meghalaya Government in the first phase is looking to vaccinate 16,000 health workers out of the 27,000 identified so far.

After the vaccination of health workers, the state government would focus on frontline workers, municipal workers, police and people working in the field of disaster management.

In the third phase, the state government would go for vaccination of people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

According to the official, some new guidelines were issued to the state based on the initial vaccination drive which was shared with the vaccinators at a review meeting conducted at the level of the Principal Secretary with all the districts today.

Training programmes were also conducted in facilities across the state where the need was felt. Armed forces medical personnel also have also been trained in the state capital, the official added.

Following proper sensitisation, the Health department has planned the second round of the vaccination drive across all the districts throughout the week. About 2500 to 3000 healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated this week. South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills will also be covered in the second phase, the official stated.