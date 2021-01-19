NEHU report on uranium ‘leakage’ under scrutiny

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has submitted its report on the allegations of uranium leakage from concrete effluent tanks at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills, even as IIT Guwahati, which was also assigned the same, is yet to carry out its study.

Official sources on Monday informed that the report submitted by NEHU to the state government is being examined.

However, the sources said the examination of the report would take some time as the government would have to take the views of experts on the matter.

In regard to IIT Guwahati, the sources said that the institute could not carry out its study owing to examinations. However, it is likely to start the probe shortly.

“It will not take much time for IIT to carry out a study into the matter. It will take them only two days to visit the place and conduct the inquiry,” a source said.

It may be mentioned that the state government had last year asked NEHU and IIT Guwahati to conduct a study following reports of the alleged uranium leakage from the tanks at Nongbah Jynrin. Later, a few individuals had claimed that radiation in the area was very high and harmful for human habitation.

In September, residents of the area had reported an “explosion” in a concrete tank with toxic effluents after which several pressure groups, NGOs, environmentalists, political parties and even the state government swung into action and called for a detailed probe into the matter.