Continue with central spl assistance: CM tells FM

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has asked the Union Finance Ministry to continue with the Central Special Assistance for capital expenditure for Meghalaya for this financial year.

The chief minister placed the request during a pre-Budget meeting convened and chaired by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing today.

During the meeting, the chief minister sought the Finance Ministry intervention to increase the budgetary provision for the North East and continuation of Central Special Assistance for capital expenditure for the current financial year.

The Budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 29 and the budget will be presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1.

The Finance Ministry is likely to announce a post-contraction budget, which will be a challenging task considering the fact that boosting economic growth will be the prime objective of this year’s budget.

Sitharaman has said that 2021’s budget will be like “never before”, signalling that the ministry may have lined up some big announcements.