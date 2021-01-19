BJP top brass likely to meet Shah in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The state BJP top brass, including its two legislators, is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter visits the state on January 23.

Health Minister and BJP legislator, AL Hek, said the proposed meeting will depend on Shah’s schedule.

“If the schedule permits, the two MLAs along with party leaders will definitely meet him,” Hek said.

If the reported infighting between party legislators and leaders will be on the agenda, he claimed that there are no problems in the party and everyone is united.

Hek said Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has convened a meeting on Tuesday evening with all Ministers to discuss Shah’s visit.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) are also keen on meeting the Union Home Minister during his visit to Shillong.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that they have sought an appointment with Shah to press for the implementation of ILP in the state.

“If he meets us, we will definitely meet him and demand ILP in the state,” Kharjahrin said on Monday.

KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar also said that the union wants to meet Shah on ILP and other issues pertaining to the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had a few days ago said he would discuss with Shah the Centre’s delay in granting ILP to the state during his visit.

The Union Home Minister is likely to chair the plenary meeting of the NEC to be held in Shillong on January 23.

On Monday, Sangma said all preparations are in place as Shah and the chief ministers of the other Northeastern states will visit Shillong for the NEC meeting.

“There will be no issue and everything is under control and all arrangements have been made,” he said.

The push for ILP gained momentum in 2019 after the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the entry restriction in the state.

The Centre is yet to make its stand in implementing ILP clear even after more than a year and a couple of meetings between the Union Home Minister and the chief minister.