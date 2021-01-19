Skullcandy launches new earbuds in India for Rs 2,999

Expanding its immersive audio equipment category in the country, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Monday launched its latest True Wireless earbud Jib True costing Rs 2,999.

Jib True aims to offer a total of 22 hours of battery life with six hours in the bud and an additional 16 hours in the case and comes loaded with all must-have audio features and controls such as call, track, volume control, activate assistant, dual mics, solo bud use and more.

“For those looking to try out true wireless earbuds for the first time and at an affordable price, Jib True is it. We’ve packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can’t wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back,” Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, and official distributor of Skullcandy in India, said in a statement. (IANS)