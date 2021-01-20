174 frontliners receive jab in GH

TURA, Jan 19: After having achieved 67 percent with 267 frontline workers lining up to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination across four districts of Garo Hills, last Saturday, the number of health workers being administered the dose is steadily rising.

On Tuesday, another 174 medical workers in four government hospitals of Garo Hills took the Oxford AstraZeneca created vaccine “Covishield” thereby helping to gradually raise the vaccination figure against this infectious disease which has claimed lives not just across the globe but in this region as well.

With the completion of the second vaccination drive, Garo Hills now has 441 vaccinated health workers of the first dose of the Covid vaccine. “Today out of a target of 100 health workers vaccination we were able to vaccinate 80 at Tura civil hospital. No adverse effects have been reported and we are planning to have another session tomorrow,” informed District Immunization Officer Dr Ivonne M Sangma while speaking to The Shillong Times. In East Garo Hills district headquarters of Williamnagar where the vaccination drive was organized at the civil hospital as many as thirty medical staff, including nurses, were administered the vaccine against coronavirus.

North Garo Hills deputy commissioner R P Marak informed this scribe that out of a targeted 53 frontline workers, 29 took the vaccine during the second phase on Tuesday.

“The vaccinations were given at Resubelpara government hospital,” he said.

He further informed that separate sessions are being worked out in the coming days to cover all those who missed out despite their names being in the list during the first and second phase of the vaccination.

It is worth mentioning that the phase wise vaccination is followed according to the names of the medical workers listed and vetted for availing the vaccination.

The last district headquarters of Ampati, where the Covid vaccinations are being given; there were 35 health workers who got the jab at Ampati civil hospital on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills district, Ram Krishna Chitturi, informed that those who took the vaccination today included the absentees of the first phase on Saturday and frontline workers from the second list.