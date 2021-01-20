Seeking ILP not anti-Indian: Ampareen

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday said the people of Meghalaya need to feel secure about the efforts toward implementation of the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The demand for ILP should not give the impression that “we are violent or anti-Indian”, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Stating that the people of the state are as much patriotic as their counterparts in the other north-eastern states, she said: “It is wrong to look at us as rogues or anti-Indians when people of Manipur and Nagaland are not seen as communal for demanding and getting ILP.”

She said Meghalaya has been more accommodating than other north-eastern states.

“It does not mean violence will be unleashed against the non-indigenous after ILP or MRSSA is implemented,” Lyngdoh said, adding that one needs to weigh the pros and cons of every issue in a democracy.

She said the genuine non-tribal people of the state know that the indigenous communities have a positive frame of mind. “It is wrong to say there is genocide against non-tribal people. We have to be cautious about what we say,” she said. Lyngdoh slammed criticisms of the entry-exit point at Umling. “The point is serving a purpose until the ILP system is in place”.