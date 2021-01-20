All 12 ministers to meet Shah

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The MDA government represented by 12 Cabinet ministers would meet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 23 to discuss the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) and other issues.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday convened a meeting with all the ministers to discuss Shah’s visit for attending the meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong later told newspersons that the government will seek an appointment on the major issues of the state, including the delay in the implementation of ILP, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the inter-state boundary row with Assam.

Shah is expected to reach Shillong amid foolproof security at 10 am on January 23 for the NEC meeting from 11 am and leave for Guwahati on the same day.

“The state government has received applications from the NGOs and pressure groups for meeting the Union Home Minister and arrangements are being made in this regard,” Tynsong said.

The visit of Shah has generated a lot of interest this time since the state is awaiting the Centre’s nod for ILP in Meghalaya.

The demand for ILP gained momentum after the Narendra Modi government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the state Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to push the Centre for granting ILP to the state.

Leaders of the state BJP, including its two legislators, are likely to meet Shah depending on his schedule.