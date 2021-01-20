8-year-old dancing star from WGH nominated for international award

TURA : An eight year old girl from West Garo Hills is making headlines after she was recently nominated for the prestigious ‘International Nrityashree Award 2021.

Begum Alisha Islam (8), who is a talented Singer cum Dancer is the daughter of Azizul Islam and Sahera Banu of Village Nayagaon under Bhaitbari in West Garo Hills. She was nominated for the award after she recently bagged the title of 2nd Runners Up in the Grand Finale of Assam Got Talent, Season-5 in the Single Dance category, which was held on December 25 last year in Guwahati.

Alisha is said to have achieved her feat after only 9 days of training at the Rising Star Dance Academy based at Goalpara in Assam. Along with the 2nd Runners Up trophy, Alisha was awarded a cheque of Rs 5000 and a 25% Scholarship from T Series music industry.

According to her parents, Alisha who is a class –III student of St Mary’s Public School, Tikrikilla, became interested in the field of singing and dancing at an early age. She now looks forward to participate in the country’s biggest reality TV Show, India’s Got Talent sometime this year.

Currently, Alisha is continuing her training at the Rising Star Dance Academy under the supervision of her Gura, Sankar Kalita.

Meanwhile, Alisha was recently also felicitated by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh for her achievement.

“Proud that Begum Alisha Islam has been nominated for the international award. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” Ram Singh tweeted in the social media.