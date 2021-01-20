CID team nabs drug trafficker in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Sleuths from the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police apprehended a drug trafficker during an operation here and seized drugs worth Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday afternoon, official sources said.

“Based on specific intelligence, the CID team conducted the operation at Islampur near Haji Musafir Khana at 4.30pm and caught Majibur Rahman Mandal red handed,” a statement said.

A consignment containing 30,000 methamphetamine tablets has been seized from the possession of the apprehended drug trafficker who hails from Hatiputa village under Chapar police station of Dhubri district.

A case has been registered at CID police station.

“An autorickshaw used by the apprehended accused person to ferry the illegal consignment was also seized by the CID team,” the statement added.