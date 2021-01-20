Two drug peddlers nabbed in WGH

TURA: West Garo Hills Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for being involved in the supply of psychotropic substance from Assam.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar informed that the two persons namely, Ashid Modak (28) of Sepoy Colony and Christon A Sangma of Akonggre were arrested following a raid after credible information about their involvement was received.

During the raid, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) recovered SPSPHEN +(tramadol hydrochloride acetaminophen dicyclomine hydrochloride capsules), a total of 192 capsules and 740 numbers of orange colour tablet with the inscription capital R on it. The recovery which weights 71.11 grams is suspected to be yaba tablets

While one of the accused was forwarded to court after his arrest, the other accused reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment. He is to be forwarded to court after treatment.

Dr Kumar also informed that a case has been registered under NDPS act and all necessary legal formalities observed. Investigation is also on to nab other members of the supply syndicate.