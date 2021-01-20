A sporting facility in the ‘land of victory’, Conrad lays base for two stadiums in Garo Hills

TURA: Adokgre- a village in North Garo Hills will pass off as any other village in Garo Hills but for its association with the land’s most well-known political stalwarts-Late Purno A Sangma. Today, it was a nostalgic son who recalled both his father and the magic of Adokgre fondly named Chenanggre, meaning ‘Land of victory’ in Garo by the late politician for scripting his tale of victory. It was an emotional Conrad Sangma who said this and much more as he laid the foundation stone for the first ever stadium at Adokgre village named ‘Chenanggre’ or ‘land of victory’ to ‘fulfill the dreams of both P A Sangma and the people of Adokgre’. Adokgre village in Kharkutta Constituency lies on the fringes of Assam’s Dhupdhara and Rangjuli towns, and was adopted by the former Tura MP all through out his political career. The stadium is to come up at a cost of Rs 6.24 Crore and expected to be completed by December 2022. “This stadium will encourage the sport talents of Garo Hills. Adokgre has always held a special significance to my late father P A Sangma for whom this place was always the launch of his political battles. This was named Chenanggre because of his victories,” said Chief minister Conrad Sangma while addressing a large gathering who came to witness the foundation laying ceremony in the village. The chief minister also said that Chenanggre Stadium would be one of the biggest stadiums in the Garo Hills region. “We are investing for the future of our State with intervention that would benefit the youth and the overall education scenario,” Sangma added. Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin and Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng Marak also attended the function and spoke at the gathering. New school building of Adokgre inaugurated Chief minister Conrad Sangma at the same event also inaugurated the new building of the Adokgre Secondary School, which has been funded by the Asian Development Bank’s Supporting Human Capital Development. Inaugurating the school building, the Chief Minister said that the government has been working with utmost priority to enhance the educational infrastructure across the State. He also said that the government is giving priority to upscale school infrastructure in LP and UP schools. Foundation for New Stadium at Dalu The second stadium to be constructed in Garo Hills is to be in the border town of Dalu in West Garo Hills, for which chief minister Conrad Sangma flew down from Adokgre on the same day. Laying the foundation at Dalu, in the presence of local MLA Brening Sangma, the Chief Minister told a large gathering of the public that the stadium would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.22 Crore and shall comprise of a football turf with international standard, a seating gallery, community meeting room, parking space, gym, office space and other amenities. Inauguration of new building of Dalu Bengali School At the same event, the chief minister also inaugurated the new building of the Dalu Bengali Secondary School, funded by Asian Development Bank’s Supporting Human Capital Development. The School is equipped with smart classrooms and labs. It was a gala event as several cultural items were also displayed during the inaugural ceremony. The chief minister said that his government is working with utmost concern to upscale education and the interest of the youth and reiterated that education is the most important pillar for development. He also informed that the government is working with different agencies to ensure that massive infrastructure development projects are taken up, particularly roads and bridges and mentioned that several new roads are being constructed across different parts of the State. “MDA government has been working tirelessly by seeking funds from different externally aided agencies, central government and world banks and has accumulated the funds for the welfare and development of the State,” the Chief Minister asserted. He gave optimism when he announced that within the next two years, the people of the state can expect a lot of development unfolding.