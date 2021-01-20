‘All MPs to be tested’

New Delhi, Jan 19: All MPs will be requested to undergo COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session and arrangement for the same will be made in the parliament premises from January 27, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said all necessary protocols, including maintaining social distancing and sanitisation, will be followed during the session which is starting from January 29. Birla on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of top government officials for holding the Budget session amid the pandemic. (PTI)