Congress pins hopes on Union Home min for ILP

SHILLONG, Jan 19: Opposition Congress is hoping that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will announce the granting of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Meghalaya when he visits the state on Saturday.

“Amit Shah is visiting the state on January 23 to attend a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC). We expect him to make an announcement that ILP will be given to Meghalaya,” Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie told The Shillong Times.

“I have high hopes and confidence because he had advised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to go back to the state, have a special session of the Assembly and pass a resolution on ILP. His advice was followed,” Sawkmie said.

The state government is seeking an appointment with Shah to discuss issues including ILP. Sawkmie said, “Since the issue has been already followed by the state government, we depend on the CM. It’s fine whether or not he calls us.”

At the same time, he said he was sure Sangma would speak on behalf of everyone. Sawkmie said, “It is high time the Centre grants ILP to the state. We have witnessed turmoil in the state due to this issue. The NGOs have come out openly and we have also time and again raised the issue. I am sure the state government will carry the voices of the people and the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had earlier said the government would raise ILP, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, state’s long-pending boundary dispute with Assam etc if it gets an appointment with Shah.