NEC to focus on growth plans

SHILLONG, Jan 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Meghalaya to chair the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) scheduled in Shillong on January 23-24.

He is the Chairman of the NEC.

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and NEC Vice-Chairman Jitender Singh and members of the council comprising the governors and chief ministers of the eight north-eastern states would be attending the two-day meeting.

Senior officials from these states and key central ministries are also expected at the meeting.

Officials said the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the state governments as well as selected Central ministries are expected to come up with presentations on various developmental initiatives and plans for the Northeast. The plenary is expected to deliberate on the progress of ongoing projects, confirmation of the proceedings of the 68th plenary meeting, outlays by Central ministries in the region and plans for the period beyond March 2021 during the term of the 15th Finance Commission.

Dr Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of the DoNER ministry and NEC in New Delhi to review the preparedness and modalities of the 69th plenary session.