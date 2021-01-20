‘Stop ASTC camp construction in M’laya’

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The KHADC has asked the state government to urgently take up with the Assam government the matter of alleged illegal construction of a transit camp by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) at Khanapara.

KHADC chief executive member Titos Chyne on Tuesday claimed that the Assam authorities have gone ahead with the construction work even as the land, where the camp is being set up, belonged to Meghalaya,

“Till now, the construction work is going on and we urge the Meghalaya government to immediately take note of this and stop such construction by the Assam government,” Chyne said.

He further said the KHADC had already petitioned the state chief secretary and the Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner on the matter.

The transit camp, worth Rs 4.65 crore, is being built in the Khanapara area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Syiem (traditional head) of Raid Marwet, Ri Bhoi.

Earlier, Congress committee leaders had expressed concern over the construction of the facility on Meghalaya territory without the permission.