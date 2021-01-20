Over 5300 auxiliary polling stations in Assam to maintain social distancing

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India whose full-team headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora concluded a three-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Wednesday promised to facilitate special measures during Assam polls because of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

About 5500 of auxiliary polling stations will be set up in Assam for the purpose of maintaining social distance on the polling day, already 5324 auxiliary polling stations have been decided on in the state.

COVID-19 kits will be provided to all polling staff in Assam while polling time will be increased by an hour as was done during the last Bihar election held amid pandemic.

Because of the pandemic situation, nomination papers can be submitted online and the printouts have to be submitted physically to the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidate later. Only two persons and two vehicles can accompany the candidate while going to meet the RO.

For a door-to-door campaign, a candidate can be accompanied by a maximum five persons including the candidate and two vehicles.

Special postal ballot will be arranged for COVID19 infected voters along with persons with disabilities (PwDs) and voters aged over 80 years