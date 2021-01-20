Poultry imports banned in East Jaintia Hills

KHLIEHRIAT: The Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District has informed that in view of the outbreak of the avian influenza (bird flu) in some parts of the country, the Governor of Meghalaya has imposed ban on import of poultry birds, eggs and unprocessed poultry meat into the state through the Western border of Assam in order to prevent the spread of the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in the state with immediate effect till further orders.