10 state cops awarded Guv’s Police Medal

SHILLONG, Jan 20: Ten state police officials and personnel have been conferred with the Governor’s Police Medal 2021.

The Meghalaya Police personnel and officials who have been awarded the medal include Dy SP (ACB/CID) Crescency Wanlyne Lyngdoh, Dy SP (HQ), East Garo Hills Anthony Ch. Momin, Armed Branch Inspector Gilberth Manih, Un-Armed Branch Sub-Inspector Samuel W Sainsyiem, Un-Armed Branch Sub-Inspector Everbloom Khyriem, Un-Armed Branch Sub-Inspector Ronald L Nongrum, Un-Armed Branch Constable Manish Kumar Chettri, Armed Branch Constable Pynkhraw Kharshiing, 6th MLP Battalion Constable Ricky Barua and Driver Fireman Manchesterfield Wann.

In addition, Euphraisa Majaw, Upper Division Assistant, currently posted in Police Headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong, has been awarded the Meghalaya Day Excellence Award 2020.