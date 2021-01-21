State BJP to take up border issue at party-level: Hek

SHILLONG, Jan 20: The state BJP is all set to take up the vexed issue of the interstate boundary row between Meghalaya and Assam at the party level.

“The state government will discuss at the government level and we will also take it up for discussion at the party level since Assam has a BJP government,” said BJP legislator AL Hek on Wednesday.

He, however, said that the Assam BJP and party leaders were currently busy for the ensuing Assembly elections and that it would be difficult to get their time.

“As soon as we find an opening, we will take it up for discussions. But I cannot assure you when it will be likely as Assam is busy for elections. I don’t think we will be able to meet any political leader or official during this time. May be after Assam elections,” Hek said.

Informing that the MDA alliance partners have also conferred about the issue and decided to highlight the same during the Union home minister’s visit, the BJP legislator said, “There are claims and counterclaims from both sides and we will take it up as the cabinet and government with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 23”.

On the ASTC transit camp being set up by Assam in Khanapara (Ri Bhoi) and the demand of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to urgently take up the issue with the neighbouring state, the BJP legislator said, “I think the government has taken it up with Assam but as it is not directly related to my department, I can really tell”.

Despite several rounds of chief ministerial-level talks and chief secretary-level talks on the border issue over the years, a mutually agreeable solution remains elusive.

As a result, border skirmishes have become a common phenomenon with the border-dwellers of both states bearing the brunt.